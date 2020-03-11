Udit Raj pitches for Rahul Gandhi as Cong president, slams Scindia for joining BJP

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday said that Rahul Gandhi should be made party president again and slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying 'Ye Raje Rajwade intzar nahi kar sakte hain kya? (Why can't the people from royal families wait ?)

"Congress has given many opportunities to Scindia. However some of his ambitions remained unfulfilled, but that does not mean you should join BJP. 'Ye Raje Rajwade hain intzar nahi kar sakte kya ? (Why can't the people from royal families wait ?) Dalits and other backward communities wait for their time but these people do not have patience." Raj told ANI

"I believe that Rahul Gandhi should become the president of the party. His resignation from the post of party president dented the party prospects in elections which also led to the recent resignation of Scindia," he added while advocating for Rahul to take the command of the party.

Former BJP MP Udit Raj, who joined Congress before general elections claimed that Scindia was about to get Rajya Sabha ticket from the party and also the post of Madhya Pradesh Party president.

"Scindia has committed a big mistake and he will lament on his decision. His political career will be finished in one or two years," he said.

Urging Gandhi to ask for resignations from leaders having no mass base, he said: "No person from outside the Gandhi family can be the party president . Since Sonia Gandhi is unable to lead the party effectively due to her deteriorating health, I believe that Rahul Gandhi should be president of the party. Instead of his resignation from the post of party president, he should have asked the resignation from so-called senior leaders who do not have any support on the ground."

The disgruntled four-time Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party.



BJP president JP Nadda symbolically inducted Scindia into the party by offering him a party stole and a bouquet in front of the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Scindia's resignation from the party, that triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who are his loyalists, has left the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil. (ANI)

