'Udyog Manthan' to be organized from Jan 4 to March 2

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry in association with Quality Council of India (QCI), National Productivity Council (NPC), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Industry Chambers is organising Udyog Manthan - a marathon of focused sector-specific webinars for promoting Quality and Productivity in Indian Industry.

The webinars will commence from January 4 and conclude on March 2, 2021. Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal will address the participants on January 6, 2021.





Each webinar will be a two-hour long session, involving discussions by sectoral and industry experts and will be live-streamed on Youtube for all those interested in following the sessions.

This activity aims to draw in the best practices and experiences of the selected champion sectors, in order to identify challenges related to achieving quality and productivity faced by the Indian Industry with a view to arriving at a suggested way forward, thereby promoting the vision of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.



The deliberations from these webinars will culminate in the creation of a compendium of sectoral recommendations that will aid industry competitiveness, lead to greater demand for Indian products/services thereby leading to export promotion and economic development.

Goyal had recently called upon the Indian industry to focus on improving Quality and Productivity, and undertake brainstorming sessions on these aspects so that the Country gets recognition as high quality, efficient manufacturer, trader and service provider. (ANI)

