UG, PG, diploma classes in K'taka to ropen from Nov 17

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): After nearly seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Diploma classes in Karnataka will be reopened from November 17, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwatha Narayana said on Friday.

Narayana, who is also the minister of higher education of the state, made the announcement after a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa regarding preparations for the same.

"Students will have the option of attending classes physically or online, with the exception of practical sessions, where physical presence is mandatory. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the future of the students. For those who want to attend the physical classes, a student consent letter and a parent consent letter is necessary." Narayana said.



He added that each college would have a COVID task force to ensure the adherence to standard operating procedures and guidelines while taking the classes.

"Earlier, the government wanted to open the primary education institutions in the first stage and higher education in the later stage. But now, the government has changed this and decided to open the classes of higher education in the first stage," he informed.

He further sought the cooperation of various departments to run the classes and said that the departments of social welfare, OBC, health, and higher education would be involved in this.

Educational experts and department officials participated in the presentation made to the Chief Minister, which included standard operating procedures, academic and general guidelines, the opening of hostels, issuance of bus pass to students, Digital Learning Management System (DLMS), E-content, and equipment required. (ANI)

