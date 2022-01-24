Ugandan national held at Delhi Airport with heroin worth Rs 6.9 crore

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport recovered a total of 91 capsules containing approximately 998 grams of suspected heroin worth around Rs 6.986 crore from a Ugandan national, who has been arrested.

As per an official statement from the office of the Commissioner of Customs, 53 capsules of the drugs were recovered from the passenger's bag and 38 capsules recovered from his abdomen following hospitalisation at RML hospital, Delhi.

It further stated that the passenger has arrived in Delhi on January 16 from Uganda via Ethiopia.



Delhi Customs had intercepted the passenger upon arrival at IGI airport. "Subsequently, on thorough checking of his baggage, 53 capsules of off-white coloured substances in his black coloured handbag were recovered, further, the passenger admitted that he had also swallowed some capsules of narcotic substance. Since, it was an impending emergency, the passenger was admitted to the RML hospital."

"During X-Ray of his abdomen done at RML Hospital some capsule like substance were detected in his abdomen. 38 Capsules of off-white coloured containing substance ingeniously concealed inside his abdomen, suspected to be narcotics were recovered. When this material was subjected to field drug test kit, prima facie it appears to contain heroin," it added.

The customs in a statement said that the passenger had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, 1985 and had committed offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of NDPS Act, 1985.

The passenger has been placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act, 1985 while the capsules have been seized under section 43(a) of NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation in the matter is under process. (ANI)

