Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.
The woman was booked under various provisions of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.
She has been sent to the police custody for questioning in connection with this.
Ugandan woman arrested in Goa for prostitution
Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:02 IST
Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.