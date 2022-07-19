UGC cautions students, parents against university providing degree courses in violation of UGC Act, 1956

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): University Grants Commission on Friday observed that the Digital University of Skill Resurgence is offering various degree courses which are in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956, said the officials on Tuesday.

The Commission also cautioned the students against taking admissions to the university located in Wardha, Maharashtra.

"It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission that 'Digital University of Skill

Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University)', 54, Samarat Nagar Near Hindi University, Ring

Road, Wardha (Maharashtra)-442001 is offering various courses/programmes in gross violation



of the UGC Act, 1956," read a public notice by UGC.

The Act stipulates the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

"Save as provided in sub-section (1), no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree. Whereas, the Digital University of Skill Resurgence" is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956," said UGC Secretary, Rajnish Jain.

As per UGC no institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word "University" associated with its name in any manner whatsoever.

The UGC secretary further warned both students and their parents to not take admissions to the above-mentioned self-styled institution and said," Taking admission in such self-styled institution may jeopardise the career of the students." (ANI)

