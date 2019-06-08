UGC directs Universities to organise Yoga demonstrations on International Day of Yoga

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed Universities across the country to organise Mass Yoga demonstrations on the International Yoga Day on June 21.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellors of all Universities, UGC Secretary, Prof. Rajnish Jain states, "This is in continuation of my earlier letter dated March 20, 2019, regarding the celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY), 2019 which is to be celebrated on June 21. It is believed that your esteemed university would have planned events/activities for the successful observance of the International Day of Yoga."

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry through its letter dated March 7, 2019, has forwarded the Common Yoga Protocol 2019 received from the Ministry of AYUSH, which is available for the reference of universities," the letter added.

The letter further states, "The Central event of IDY, as in the previous years, shall be the Mass Yoga Demonstration based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). The objective of this exercise is to make all participants aware of the immense rewards that the pursuit of yoga can bring to an individual, and inspire them to continue the practice of Yoga beyond the Yoga Day."

"You are therefore requested to organize a Mass Yoga Demonstration based on VYP on June 21 from 7 am to 8 am with the participation of staff, teacher and students," the letter added. (ANI)

