UGC, Education Ministry reviews CUET arrangements at test centres

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Officials from the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, and NTA reviewed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) arrangements at the test centres across the country together with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the exams "went off well" in both shifts.

"Today in both morning and afternoon shifts in 347 test centres across India, CUET went off well with 96,074 candidates registered for the exam. All arrangements have been made for CUET on Aug 7. A total of 63,404 candidates have registered in 276 test centres across India," the Chairman said.

"Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres of CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols. Any incidence of non-compliance/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," said NTA.



"The grievances of affected students can be addressed at email cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject. NTA is committed to protecting the interests of the students," it added.

Meanwhile, CUET-UG was postponed at a total of 50 examination centres on Friday.

According to the National Testing Agency, while 20 have been postponed from the first shift, 30 have been postponed from the second. The development comes after some centres reported technical issues.

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, the decision of postponement has been taken," said an official statement.

"NTA is committed to ensuring smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," it added. (ANI)

