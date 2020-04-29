UGC issues guideline for university exams

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday said that terminal semester students exams will be held in the month of July.

"For terminal semester students exams will be held in the month of July. A COVID-19 cell will be constituted in every university which will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations," UGC said in a statement.

It stated that intermediate semester students will be graded based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester.

"Intermediate Semester Students will be graded based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July," it added. (ANI)

