UGC-NET exam to be held in July, August 2022

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The dates for the conduct of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) have been rolled out for July and August this year, informed an official on Saturday.

UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles are 8, 9, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, and 14 August 2022.

