UGC prepares fee Regulations for private deemed Universities

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared regulations regarding the fees and prohibition of capitation fees in private deemed to be Universities.

In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that whether the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the direction of the Government is contemplating to introduce regulation to curb the practice of charging capitation fee or any other form of profiteering by private deemed universities in professional education, HRD Minister Pokhriyal said, "In order to regulate the fees and prohibit capitation fees in private Deemed to be Universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared the draft University Grants Commission (Fees in professional education imparted by private aided and unaided institutions deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019.

"These Regulations are being placed on the UGC website to solicit comments from all the stakeholders. The final decision on these Regulations will be taken after receipt of comments from all the stakeholders," the HRD Minister added. (ANI)

