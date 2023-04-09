UGC to re-open application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The University Grants Commission(UGC) has decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. And the portal is to be closed at 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

Tweeting the information the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details."

Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Admissions, CUET UG, started in 2022. This year, there has been an increase in the number of students who have registered and paid their application fees over the last year.



Tweeting these details UGC chairperson said," In 2022, UGC's debut year of CUET-UG introduction, 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications. In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered."

"Out of 16.85 lakhs, 13.995 lakhs paid the application fee and submitted the application form--an increase of 4.0 lakh students. In 2023, there is a 41% increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG".

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday the UGC Chairman said Five central Universities - University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, University of Allahabad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia, had received the largest number of applications for CUET-UG in 2023.

"The five central universities which have received the largest number of applications for CUET-UG in 2023 are in the order: the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, University of Allahabad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia. The same order was maintained in 2022 too" he said. (ANI).

