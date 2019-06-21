UGC writes to all universities, colleges to organise 'Mass Yoga Demonstration' tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Ahead of International Yoga Day, University Grant Commission (UGC) secretary Rajnish Jain has written to Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and principals of all colleges to organise Mass Yoga Demonstration tomorrow.

The UGC has also asked universities and colleges to upload details of the participant in various yoga activities on their website.

"I once again request all the universities and colleges to organize a Mass Yoga Demonstration based on Common Yoga Protocol on June 21, 2019, from 7 AM to 8 AM with participation of staff, teachers and students and also upload details of participants in various activities and videos and pictures related to dissemination and popularization of Yoga conducted by your University/ College on the UGC's University Activity Monitoring Portal latest by 3 p.m. on June 21, 2019," the release read.

Jharkhand's Ranchi will host the main event of the International Yoga Day which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre along with state governments is organising various yoga programmes on June 21 across the country.

Last year, around 50,000 people participated in the International Yoga Day event organised at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. (ANI)

