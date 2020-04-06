UGC writes to colleges, universities for setting up student helplines

New Delhi [India], Apr 6 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to Vice-Chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges over setting up of helplines for mental health and psychosocial well being of the students amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Prof. Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC on Sunday wrote to the VCs and principals on Monday.

"During the period of national lockdown, it is equally important to address any kind of mental health and psychosocial concerns of the student community during and after COVID-19," read the letter.

He urged all respective authorities to set up helplines for mental health, psychosocial concerns and well-being of the students in the institutions and also asked for regular monitoring of students through interactions, and appeals/letters by the institutions to remain calm and stress-free.

Jain also asked to share several video links of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the websites of the college/university, and through social media.

"The implementation of the above measures may be regularly monitored and actions taken in this regard may be submitted on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC," he added.

In his address to the nation on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

