UGC's new initiative on "India: The Mother of Democracy"

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Celebrating the democratic traditions of India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is planning to organize special lectures, starting from 15th November to 30th November 2022, in 45 central universities and 45 deemed to be universities across the country, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

While talking to ANI, Jagadesh Kumar said that Higher Education Institutions across the country have also been asked to arrange lectures on 26th November 2022 coinciding with Constitutional Day.

UGC Chairman further said, "Apart from the main theme "India: The Mother of Democracy", 15 sub-themes have also been identified. In addition to the special lectures mentioned above, all Higher Education Institutions in the country have been asked to arrange lectures on the theme/sub-themes on 26th November 2022."

"As we celebrate 75 years of independence, the series of lectures UGC and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is planning to arrange in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) on "India: The Mother of Democracy" will help the young generation understand the values and outcomes of democracy in order to make India's democracy more modern and empowered," he said.

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar has written a letter to the Governors of all States with the request to encourage all universities in their respective states to organize lectures on the given theme.

"India is a diverse nation with different religions, languages, cultures, etc. But there is a common denominator that connects all Indians: the democratic value. The Indian democracy marching ahead in its 75th year, on the strengths of inclusiveness and diversity, is not only the world's largest democracy but also the mother of democracy," he said in the letter adding that in order to celebrate Indian democracy, it has been decided that all universities in the country should organize lectures on the theme "India: The Mother of Democracy" on 26th November 2022."

M Jagdesh Kumar further requested the state Governors in the letter written to them that based on a concept note on "Bharat: Loktantra Ki Janani (India: The Mother of Democracy)" prepared by ICHR, all universities in the states may be encouraged to organize lectures on November 26, 2022, on the given theme and celebrate Indian democracy. (ANI)