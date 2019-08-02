Ujjain: Administration invokes NSA on food adulteration, trader gets 3 months jail

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In what could be the first such case in the country, Ujjain district administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) in a case of food adulteration and has ordered three-month jail term for the accused trader.

The 40-year-old trader Kirti Vardhan was reportedly found in possession of a large amount of spurious ghee and vegetable oil.

Following raid and recovery, the district administration booked the trader under the NSA.

An order issued by Ujjain District Magistrate Shashank Mishra in this regard read, "To prohibit Ujjain resident Kirti Vardhan from action in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, it is necessary to detain him keeping in view the following significant points, under sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the National Security Act, 1980."

District's administrative chief has also ordered the accused Vardhan to be detained and kept in the Central Jail, Indore for a period of three months.

As per reports, the state government had in July given direction to district administrations and police chiefs to invoke NSA against those found guilty of food adulteration. (ANI)

