Ujjain: Devotes throng Mahakaleshwar Temple, visit sanctum sanctorum

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Devotes thronged the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Thursday, with many visiting the sanctum sanctorum to worship Baba Mahakal.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 'Mahakal Lok' corridor at the world-renowned temple in Ujjain.

Shriram Sharma Pujari from the Mahakaleshwar temple told ANI that footfall had increased significantly around the Diwali celebrations, so much so that it was impossible to arrange a 'darshan' of the sanctum sanctorum for all the visiting devotees.

"As per a decision taken by the temple's management committee, devotees were allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum on the payment of Rs 1,500 each. The remaining devotees were here to see Baba Mahakal at Nandi Mandapam," said the temple's management committee president and also the district collector, Ashish Singh Mahakaleshwar.



He added, 'It was because of our efforts that the devotees were able to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal."

"Although a time limit has been set for a darshan, the devotees are happy. When the management committee decided to allow common devotees to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal, there was plenty of happiness among devotees," said Shriram Sharma Pujari.

"I am here with my entire family and we are truly blessed to have been able to touch Baba Mahakal's feet," said Abhishek, a devotee.

"It is a different experience altogether to be able to worship Baba Mahakal. We are thankful to the temple committee for giving us this opportunity," said Preeti from Mumbai.

While devotes will be able to worship Baba Mahakal from 1 pm to 4 pm free of cost, on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, worship will be prohibited because of sheer volume of crowds worship. (ANI)

