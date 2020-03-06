Ujjwala Yojana has lead to women empowerment: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has lead to socio-economic change and women empowerment in India, adding that the government has doubled the number of LPG connections in the country.

"LPG coverage has increased from 55 per cent to 97.4 per cent. The scheme (PMUY) has acted as one of the biggest catalysts of socio-economic change in the status of women in the country," Union Minister said while speaking at a women's day workshop here.

"Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has been one of the biggest achievements towards women empowerment in independent India. In the last five years, we have more than doubled the number of LPG connections," he added.

The Minister further said that climate change is a worry for the world and energy is an important element of economic empowerment.

"We are working to provide ensure energy justice for all Indians. Energy affordability, sustainability, efficiency, security. LPG should be the catalyst of socio-economic change," he said.

The Minister also said that household pollution has been a reason of health hazard, which has been curbed with the availability of safe and environment-friendly LPG fuel.

"Behavioral change, further strengthening of the supply chain, the shift towards cleaner energy, are some of our key priorities. We are looking for innovative ways to increase refills, sustain adoption," he added. (ANI)

