Ujjwala Yojana will emerge as key player in combating COVID-19: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which established itself as a major vehicle of social change, will again emerge as a key player in India's fight against coronavirus.

Pradhan interacted with more than 700 District Nodal Officers (DNOs) of all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday. The minister was reviewing the status of adequate availability and uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders, and the preparedness for ensuring provision of free LPG cylinders for three months to over eight crore families who come under this scheme.

A press release said, "In his interaction through a video conference, he said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana which established itself as a major vehicle of social change will again emerge as a key player in India's fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus."

"He also highlighted the various features of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme for the Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries such as availability of up to three refills for 14.2 kg cylinders and advance RSP being transferred by OMCs to the Ujjwala Yojana customer's bank account, which can be withdrawn to obtain the refill from the distributor and instructed to ensure seamless implementation of this scheme," it added.

The Union Minister asserted that 15 port terminals, 195 LPG bottling plants and the transportation network are currently operating everyday despite lockdown, thereby ensuring sufficient availability and uninterrupted supplies of LPG products in the country.

Commending the LPG delivery boys and OMC officials, Pradhan said, "Our team members are doing great work in ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies to all households in every corner of the country. More than 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered every day and this would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of our DNOs and the dedication of our distributors and LPG delivery boys."

He advised the DNOs to ensure the delivery boys take all necessary health precautions for themselves and for the society, and ensure social distancing. He also asked to educate them about various initiatives taken by the government for their welfare including announcement of an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs.

The minister asked the DNOs to work in close co-ordination with the local administration and engage in constant communication with the local community through media and social media also to provide constant reassurances regarding essential supplies being ensured.

The press release said, "Pradhan urged everyone to follow all safety practices as advised by the government. He also advised the DNOs to adopt and communicate various health measures advised by the Ministry of AYUSH."

"He also exhorted all DNOs to spread the word to ensure maximum response to the Prime Minister's appeal for solidarity to the nation by ensuring blackout and lighting a lamp or candle or torch or mobile phone flashlight on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes," it added.

"Encouraged by the motivation by the minister, the DNOs and other OMC officials re-dedicated themselves to ensuring that fuel supplies, including LPG, petrol and diesel, are not affected even in such challenging circumstances,' the release stated. (ANI)

