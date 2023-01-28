UK companies in police modernisation sector express eagerness to work with UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Under the UK Police Technology Cooperation Trade Mission to India, a team from the UK will visit the state capital Lucknow on February 1, which will be working in partnership with Indian partners to address UP's internal security challenges, informed the government on Saturday.

"The improved law and order system in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has not only become a 'model' for other states in the country but also has achieved success in gaining popularity abroad," the government said in the release.

The team comprises eight leading UK security companies and training organisations. This team will meet senior police officers of UP and give information about their expertise through a presentation. Also based on inputs from UP Police officials, it will work in partnership with Indian partners to address UP's internal security challenges, the release stated.

In this regard, cooperation has been sought from UP DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan on behalf of the British High Commission located in New Delhi.

The team will be led by British Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia Anna Shotbolt. The team will also include representatives from the Department for HMG, International Trade, the Home Office, the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Organisation, the British High Commission, and the UK-India Business Council, the release added.



As per the release, the delegation includes UK companies working in the areas of Police Modernization relating to Cyber Security, Forensic Sciences, Crime Investigation, Traffic Management, and Safe City, Secure Communication, Prison and Secure Facility Access Management, Drug and Narcotics Prohibition, and Police Training Issues expertise. Their representatives will give a presentation to the senior officers of the UP Police.

The letter written by the British High Commission to the DGP read that during their summit meeting in May 2021, the Prime Ministers of the two countries had welcomed a "new era" in bilateral relations.

As part of this, the UK is committed to greater collaboration between Indian and British government laboratories, academia, and industry to jointly develop and produce the next generation of security capabilities. The UK has committed to ensuring that this new era benefits all people and territories in both countries. To take this engagement forward, representatives from the UK Police Technology Cooperation Trade Mission in India are arriving in Lucknow. This will further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation between the two countries, the release stated.

It is notable that before the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS), UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Kemi Badenoch wrote a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praising the development work done in the state, infrastructure and strengthening the business and investment environment.

"At the same time, Team Yogi, which went to invite UK investors for UPGIS, got a very good response due to better law and order situation, excellent connectivity, and investor-friendly policies of the state government," the release stated. (ANI)

