UK High Commission in contact with Indian authorities over Debbie Abrahams' restricted entry

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): High Commission of the United Kingdom is in contact with Indian authorities over British MP Debbie Abrahams' restricted entry in the country, a spokesperson of the Mission said on Monday.

"We are in contact with the Indian authorities to understand why Deborah Abrahams MP was denied entry to India. We provided consular assistance to her whilst she was in New Delhi Airport," a British High Commission spokesperson told ANI.

Abrahams' e-visa was canceled so she was not allowed entry in Delhi today after she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 a.m.

She was informed about it timely and with due process, informed sourced from the Ministry of Home Affairs told ANI.

According to media reports, Abrahams has been an outspoken critic of the Indian government's actions on Kashmir. (ANI)

