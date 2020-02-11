UK High Court begins hearing on Vijay Mallya's appeal against extradition to India

London [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): The UK High Court on Tuesday commenced the hearing on an appeal by embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya against Westminster Magistrates' Court order extraditing him to India to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

The 63-year-old businessman flew out of India in March 2016, and has been living in the United Kingdom since then.

Mallya was present in the court along with his counsel Clare Montgomery during the hearing. Officials from Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with counsel Mark Summers representing the Indian government were also present.

When the judge asked if there was a timeline in the case, Clare said," This is a very dense case and it has proved extremely difficult."

Summers said: "The court knows we have provided detailed evidence."

In July last year, The Royal Court of Justice had granted Mallya permission to appeal against the magistrates' court's extradition order, which was signed off later by former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid. (ANI)

