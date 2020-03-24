UK-returned person tests positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh; total cases reach 7 in state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh health and family welfare department on Monday confirmed the seventh positive case of coronavirus in the state.

In the health bulletin, it is informed that a 25-yearold man from Visakhapatnam district who had returned from the UK has tested positive for COVID-19.

He travelled from Birmingham to Delhi on March 17, and on the same day reached Vizag. At the airport, he was advised home quarantine. On March 19, he was observed with fever symptoms.

On March 21 he went to a private hospital and was later admitted at GGH. His sample was collected there. On Monday evening, he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Lockdown has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh till March 31 in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak in the country. (ANI)

