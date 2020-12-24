UK returnee flees from quarantine centre in Delhi, reaches Andhra, tests positive for COVID-19

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): An Anglo-Indian woman, who returned from the United Kingdom to Delhi and later reached Andhra Pradesh by a special train after escaping from an isolation centre in the national capital has tested positive for COVID-19.



According to state health department officials, the woman arrived in Delhi from the UK on 21 December, she was kept in an isolation centre after collecting her samples.





"The woman escaped from the centre and reached Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh by a special train. After officials in Delhi received the report stating the woman tested COVID-19 positive, they informed about the matter immediately to Andhra Pradesh health and the police department," officials said.



"She was traced on Wednesday night and shifted to isolation centre in Rajahmundry. Her samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to confirm whether she is suffering from the old or new strain of COVID, her report is awaited," they added. (ANI)

