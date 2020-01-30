UK to remain most important European partner of India, says envoy ahead of Brexit

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): The United Kingdom will remain the most important European partner of India, said British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith here on Thursday, a day ahead of Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union that followed long political drama.

"The United Kingdom will remain the most important European partner of India. You will see the expansion of diplomatic and trade activities. The UK will adopt a distinctive approach," said the envoy.

The diplomat, regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), noted that the Indian government will address the concerns of its citizens.

"We have noted what the (Indian) government has said. Protests happen in every democracy. I'm sure the government will address the concerns of its citizens regarding the CAA," Asquith said.

The envoy also extended support to India's permanent bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "India should be a permanent member of UNSC," he said.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved Britain's divorce conditions from the EU in a 621-49 vote with 13 abstentions.

In a historic moment, the Parliament stood in unison -- after the result of the voting was announced -- to bid farewell to the United Kingdom, and sang 'Auld Lang Syne,' a Scottish song traditionally used to mark farewells.

The withdrawal agreement will now be voted on by the European Council on Thursday. If approved, Britain will officially leave the European Union on Friday midnight.

(ANI)

