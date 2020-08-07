UK-trained woman is the brain behind flourishing Srinagar cupcake business

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A United Kingdom-trained woman entrepreneur has started a cupcake baking and confectionery business in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Sana Jeelani, a resident of Nishat Srinagar, is a talented woman entrepreneur with a good grasp of business management and economics.

"I was born in Kashmir and later moved to the UK. I love baking cakes and cupcakes. I want to go further in this profession and pursue courses. Back then we didn't have much exposure in this field. When I returned recently, I decided to take a step further. I started baking cakes with my family and they liked it. They encouraged me to do this on a large scale. I am self-taught and do not have any degree so I planned to pursue a baking course," said Sana.

"Gradually, my business started picking up. I am getting more and more orders every day. I get positive feedback and constructive criticism as well. The prices for my items are economical," she said.



After studying at a local school in Srinagar, Sana went to the UK for two-year international foundation course and after that, she completed a degree in human resource and psychology from UK's Middlesex University, Dubai Campus.

Later, when Sana returned to the valley last year, she decided to change her profession and try her luck in baking and confectionery. She gradually realised that there was a successful business opportunity in the valley.

However, it was not an easy task for her because the place already has a number of renowned and decades-old bakery and confectionary shops. So, Sana decided to start a business of making cupcakes which is somewhat unique and is not common here.

Sana worked hard and learned many things from online courses on baking cupcakes. She started a small unit from her home named "Ziggys Cupcakes".

She decided to pursue professional degree courses in baking to take her business to new heights. These days Sana receives many orders on occasions such as weddings and birthday parties.

Sana received a lot of orders during the annual festival Eid-ul-Adha when people avoided visiting bakery and confectionery shops during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

