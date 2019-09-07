U'khand: 1 killed, 2 injured due to heavy rainfall in Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A man was killed while two others sustained injuries after a house washed away due to excessive rainfall here on Friday night, an official release said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Singh. Injured Dhani Devi and Mahesh have been shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

Local administration has directed officials to establish relief camps in the rain-affected villages.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted: "Wishing speedy recovery of the injured in the tragic incident due to excessive rain in Timatia Bora, Bansbagarh area of Pithoragarh. 2 injured have been brought to the district hospital, instructed for their proper treatment. SDRF and Medical to provide relief to the affected. Teams are deployed."

The district magistrate has asked officials to calculate the loss of private and public property and immediately provide compensation. (ANI)

