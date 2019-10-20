Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Three people were injured while two are missing due to landslide near Chandikadhar area of Rudraprayag district on late Saturday.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police team have reached to the spot and a search and rescue operation is underway.
More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)
U'khand: 3 injured, 2 missing after landslide in Rudraprayag
ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 06:07 IST
