U'Khand: 7 dead in car accident near bridge in Tehri Garhwal

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Seven people, including five of a family, died in a car accident near a bridge in Nainbagh of Tehri Garhwal district on Monday night, police said.
Identities of the deceased are yet be revealed by police.
A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is present at the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:48 IST
