U'khand: 9 killed after boulder falls on bus in Chamoli

Lambagad (Uttrakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least nine were killed and several feared trapped after a boulder fell on their vehicle at Lambagad slide zone on Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district on Tuesday.

Police team is present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway.

Minutes after the incident, the police rushed the spot and is carrying out a rescue operation.

Heavy rainfall in the state has led to landslide, waterlogging and traffic disruptions on the highway.

The region is witnessing a heavy influx of tourists due to the pilgrim season in northern India. Normally, driving, trekking or walking on treacherous roads in the mountains gets riskier during annual monsoon rains in Uttarakhand especially when landslides hit the mountainous state. (ANI)

