U'khand: Absconding Nepalese drug peddler held in Champawat

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A drug smuggler, who was absconding from police custody for four days, was arrested on Thursday from Banbasa area of Champawat district.

The drug peddler identified as Ganesh Bohra is a native of Nepal.

According to Superintendent of Police Dhirendra Gunjayal, he fled from police custody four days ago after being arrested with 5 kg of hashish.

He escaped while police were taking him to Champawat court.

Later, on the directions of Champawat Superintendent of Police, the cops and forest teams across the district had been searching for the Nepalese smuggler.

The police caught him before he could flee to Nepal. (ANI)

