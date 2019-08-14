U'khand: After cloudburst, DM takes stock of situation, gives compensation

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): After cloudburst crippled the Ghat area, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria (DM) on Tuesday went to meet the affected families and took stock of the situation.

"We came here and met the affected families. We have arranged for the disposal of the dead animal. Affected families have been given compensation of Rs 4 lakh each. We have distributed clothes and other necessities," Bhadoria told ANI.

She said that contact numbers have also been given to the locals so they can contact us if they need anything.

Some houses had collapsed as a flash flood hit Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village in Chamoli following a cloudburst in the region.

"Our houses were destroyed and two of my children died," one of the affected person Shankar Lal said.

Lankhi, Banjbagar, Bheti villages are the worst-hit areas.

The district magistrate has also asked the concerned authorities to make arrangements for the locals. (ANI)

