U'khand: After cloudbursts, Central govt officials take stock of situation in Arakot

Arakot (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): After cloudbursts hit Arakot in Mori Tehsil in the last few weeks, the Central government officials on Thursday took stock of the situation and assessed the damage.

At least 15 people have lost their lives while 20 are still missing following the cloudburst and floods in the region.

The district administration has also temporarily suspended helicopter services in Arakot region after two helicopters crashed in the area in the last four days.

Several teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected region. (ANI)

