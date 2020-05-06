U'khand all set to bring back 1.30 lakh people stranded in other states

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Uttrakhand government is all set to bring back its 1.30 lakh citizens, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to COVID-19 lockdown, to their homes safely.

The state government is arranging special buses and requested the central government to run 12 trains to bring back 1.30 lakh people, including migrant workers and labourers from Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, state Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said, "So far, 1.30 lakh people have been registered with us, who will be brought back. We are sending state transport buses for them and has also urged the Centre to run 12 trains in this regard."

"At present, 1.31 lakh people including migrant workers and labourers want to return to Uttarakhand from other states while 30,000 people want to move outside Uttarakhand," he added.

So far, the government">Uttarakhand government has brought 6,000 to 7,000 migrants to the state. Moreover, all preparations are being made for thermal checking and quarantine of people entering the states. (ANI)