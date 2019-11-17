U'khand: Badrinath shrine to be closed for winter today

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayan range of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district will be closed to the public on Sunday for the winter season.

The traditional rituals for the closure of the temple took place in the presence of priests and scores of devotees.

The shrine was decorated beautifully with flowers and fairy lights.

"The idol of Lord Badrinath will be carried out of the shrine and then the portals will be closed to the public for the winter at 5.13 pm today," a priest told ANI.

Pilgrims will be able to pay their obeisance to Lord Badrinath at Joshimath during the winters.

The portals of the temple were thrown open to pilgrims in May after a six-month-long winter break.

The shrine, which is located at a height of over 10,000 feet in the Garhwal hills, is among the four Char Dham shrines which include Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

The Chardham yatra attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.

The closure of Badrinath temple marks the end of the Char Dham Yatra with the other shrines- Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri being closed to the public earlier. (ANI)

