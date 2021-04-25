U'khand Chamoli Burst: NDRF, SDRF, BRO teams deployed

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): Teams from the Chamoli district administration, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and the Border Roads Organisation have been deployed to Sumana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district where a glacier burst on Friday.

District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said that many roads leading to the site have been blocked due to the avalanche, and attempts were being made to reach Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China where the incident took place.

The disaster took place around 1600 hours on April 23, 2021, when an avalanche hit a location about 4 km ahead of Sumna on Sumna - Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand. This is on Joshimath - Malari- Girthidobla - Sumna- Rimkhim axis.

A BRO detachment and two labor camps were there nearby for road construction work along this axis. An Army camp is located 3 km from Sumna (approximately 1 km short of BRO Sumna detachment).

The area has been experienced heavy rains and snow for the last five days.



The Indian Army informed on Saturday that 291 persons have been rescued so far, adding that rescue operations are still in progress.

In a tweet, it said, "A BRO Camp came under an avalanche in the afternoon of 23 Apr during heavy snowfall in Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. While 55 BRO persons could be mustered at first count, blizzard conditions kept rescue operations at bay till late evening."

Another 150 General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel trapped in the BRO Camp have been rescued and brought to safety during the operation that was undertaken by the Army at night.

Rescue operations are still in progress to search for the persons still trapped under snow or stranded at worksites since late evening. Two bodies have been recovered so far.

Mountaineering rescue teams and air efforts are at stand by for further rescue operations, said the Indian Army.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that he has been in constant touch with the district administration after the glacier burst incident in Chamoli district.

Rawat further said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate notice of the information of the glacier burst and has assured full help to the state government, besides instructing the ITBP to be vigilant. (ANI)

