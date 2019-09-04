Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday held meeting with the State AIDS Council. Photo/ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday held meeting with the State AIDS Council. Photo/ANI

U'khand: CM announces free travel in buses to ART centres for HIV patients

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:40 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that people undergoing HIV treatment can now avail free travel service in the state buses to Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centers to avail medical facilities.
The people who are the residents of the state and undergoing treatment in the state ART centers will also be given Rs 1,000 as a pension.
A fourth meeting of the State AIDS Council was held at the Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.
The Chief Minister also directed the officials that the State AIDS Council meeting should be held from time to time and added that special attention should be paid towards AIDS awareness.
He also advised the members that a study should be conducted on AIDS and its causes in the state so that the purpose of constituting the State AIDS Council can be fulfilled.
He said that by analysing the data obtained from the study, plans can be made to control AIDS. He directed that each department, organisation, and institution should nominate a nodal officer for the AIDS control program.
Public awareness programs should be organised from time to time along with special days for prevention and control of diseases like National Voluntary Blood Donation Day and World AIDS Day.
The Chief Minister said that to make the National AIDS Control Program more effective, the number of doctors should be increased in the state. And so the doctors working on contract basis will also be given the same wages as other general practitioners (contract) of the state. The additional expenditure incurred on this will be borne by the state government.
Cabinet Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat said that the use of infected syringes for drugs is also a major cause of AIDS among the youth. For this, it is necessary that programs should be organised in schools, colleges, and universities to make the youth aware of it. Also, the Anti-Drugs Campaign should be run continuously by the Police Department.
Secretary Nitesh Jha, B.K. Saint, Additional Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant and other senior officials were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Doctor operates right leg instead of performing Hydrocele...

Gaya (Bihar) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): A patient admitted to a hospital here has alleged that a surgeon instead of performing a 'Hydrocele' surgery performed a surgery on his right leg here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:29 IST

Democracy entrenched itself in Maldives: LS Speaker Om Birla

Male (Maldives), September 4 (ANI): In the past few months, democracy has entrenched itself in Maldives due to inclusive development-oriented and transparent approach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:27 IST

Police nabs most wanted criminal from Faridabad

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): Haryana Police have arrested an absconding criminal accused in many cases, from Faridabad here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:21 IST

Huge responsibility on my shoulders: Kumari Selja on her...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja, who has been appointed as president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Wednesday ahead of Assembly polls in the state said that it is a huge responsibility on her shoulders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:12 IST

Hooda thanks Sonia for appointing him CLP leader, poll committee chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi for appointing him Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:56 IST

Bihar: ICICI Bank donates Rs 5 crore to CM relief fund

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): ICICI bank's Government Banking Business Country Head Saurabh Kumar Singh presented a cheque of Rs 5 crore towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:49 IST

Religion is nowhere mentioned in Indian citizenship laws: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): After a war of words broke out with Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the word "religion" is nowhere mentioned in Indian citizenship laws.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:43 IST

Cong revamps Data Analytics Department as AICC Technology & Data Cell

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): In a bid to revamp its organisation, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday approved the proposal to reorganise All India Congress Committee (AICC) Data Analytics Department as AICC Technology & Data Cell.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:41 IST

Panchkula violence: Court rejects bail plea of Honeypreet

Chandigarh [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Honeypreet who is currently in judicial custody for inciting violence two years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:33 IST

After demonetisation, GST, floods hit Agra's footwear industry hard

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Yet to recover from the setbacks Agra's footwear industry suffered due to demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), the industry has now been hit hard by floods.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:28 IST

'Vendetta politics': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Shivakumar's arrest

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that party leader D K Shivakumar's arrest was politically motivated and accused the BJP-led government of using central agencies to "target individuals".

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:25 IST

Mumbai: Train services affected due to continuous, heavy rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): Following incessant and heavy downpour in the state, trains services have been severely affected in the state.

Read More
iocl