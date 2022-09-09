U'khand CM announces portal to seek suggestions for Uniform Civil Code for next 30 days

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): The chairman and members of the expert committee constituted for suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the secretariat and held a discussion on the matter.

The Chief Minister said, "We are going to write a big script in the form of the Uniform Civil Code in the Amrit period."

"In the first cabinet meeting after the formation of the new government, approval was given for the formation of a committee for the draft of the Uniform Civil Code," he said.

Dhami lauded the work of the committee so far, and said that the expert committee has worked "expeditiously".

"Today, the chairman and members of the expert committee constituted for suggestions for Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand met in the secretariat and discussed in detail. We are going to write a new golden chapter in the Amrit Kaal in the form of a Uniform Civil Code," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Dhami said that a portal was started to seek suggestions from the people regarding the UCC, where they can send in their inputs for the next 30 days.

"On this occasion, portal https://ucc.uk.gov.in has also been started for taking suggestions from the people of the state regarding UCC, on which the public representatives, citizens, intellectuals, organizations and institutions of the state can send their suggestions for the next 30 days," he tweeted.

"Till date, while making any law in the country, suggestions have not been sought from the public on such a large scale. Our government is determined to bring uniformity in law for the citizens of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and to implement Uniform Civil Code in view of public interest," Dhami added.



Earlier in August, Dhami said that the report of the committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state would come in the next two months.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "The government has given six months time for this. As soon as the six months are completed, the government will implement the Uniform Code of Conduct in Uttarakhand."

The Chief Minister said that the meetings of the committee are going on continuously to prepare the report and the process of preparing the draft is going on.

He said that this was not just an election issue but a resolution in front of the godlike people of Uttarakhand.

The first meeting of the expert committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand was held in July.

The meeting was chaired by a former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) and the chairperson of the committee Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The Uttarakhand government constituted a five-member committee led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the hill state.

The Uttarakhand government on May 27 this year announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Earlier on May 2, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also announced that the UCC will be brought into the state soon. (ANI)

