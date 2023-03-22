U'khand CM Dhami holds meeting to set up sports university

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday held a meeting with the officials in the secretariat regarding the proposed sports university in the state.

The CM directed that along with the development of infrastructure facilities for the Sports University, suggestions should be taken from the subject experts of the region for sports and necessary educational activities.

Necessary action should be taken in advance regarding the establishment of the Sports University on the basis of the suggestions of the experts, the CM noted.





The Chief Minister said, "The sports ground located in Haldwani could be better utilized, for these possibilities should be explored for the establishment of a sports university in Haldwani as well."

He has also asked to pay attention to the arrangement of additional land required for this.

CM Dhami said, "There is no dearth of sports talents in Uttarakhand. Continuous efforts are being made to provide better sports facilities to the youth in the state. National Games are to be organized in Uttarakhand in 2024. In the new sports policy, efforts have been made to provide all possible facilities to the players."

"With the establishment of a sports university in the state, the youth of the state would get better opportunities to show their talent in the field of sports," he added.

In the meeting, Sports Minister Rekha Arya, Chief Secretary Dr S.S. Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretary RK Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Dilip Jawalkar, Director General UCOST Prof Durgesh Pant, and Sports Director Jitendra Sonkar were present. (ANI)

