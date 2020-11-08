U'khand CM inaugurates Dobra-Chanthi suspension bridge in Tehri-Garhwal

Tehri-Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], November 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday inaugurated the 725-metre long Dobra-Chanthi suspension bridge in Tehri-Garhwal district.



According to the statement by the Chief Minister's office, this project is the longest motorable single lane suspension bridge in India.

It has been built at a cost of Rs 2.96 crores.

Addressing the people at the event, the Chief Minister said, "This bridge will become a source of prosperity for the people living in the region and future generations as well." He said it will also help in economic development and tourism industry of the state. (ANI)

