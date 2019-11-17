U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 575.18 cr under Smart City Mission

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday inaugurated projects worth Rs 575.18 crore under the Smart City Mission here.

The projects include - Doon library, Development of Paltan market, Drainage system, Sewage treatment, Refurbishment of the Parade ground, Augmentation of drinking water, Water metering and management and Green building, to name a few.

"A smart city cannot be imagined without technology. The government is improving public facilities through the use of technology. In the past few days, work has been done at a fast pace for Smart Dehradun," Rawat said.

Chief Minister Rawat also announced the formation of Integrated Control and Command Centre in Dehradun which will be inaugurated on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday on December 25.

Rawat underlined that along with Smart cities, Smart villages should also be envisioned. (ANI)

