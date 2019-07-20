U'khand CM meets 29-year-old Everester

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday met and felicitated Mount Everest climber Ameesha Chauhan, who scaled the world's highest peak earlier this year.

Lauding her feat, Rawat said Ameesha is a source of inspiration for women.

"Ameesha is an inspiration for all the daughters of Uttarakhand," he said.

Ameesha Chauhan is one of the survivors of the "Everest Traffic Jam" this year which led to the death of over 20 climbers during the last few days of the expedition due to weakness, exhaustion and delay on the crowded route to the 8,848-metre summit.

Hundreds of climbers every year attempt to scale the high Himalayan peaks during the popular spring climbing season in Nepal that begins in March and ends in May. (ANI)

