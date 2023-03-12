U'khand CM participates in Sushma Swaraj Award programme, honours 26 women for work in different fields

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the Sushma Swaraj Award program organized by BJP Mahanagar Mahila Morcha Dehradun in Dehradun and honoured 26 women who did excellent work in various fields.

Remembering former Union Minister late Sushma Swaraj, the Chief Minister said that she achieved a great position at a very young age and has been an embodiment of Indian values and decency.

"Sushma ji, while representing India not only in the country but also abroad, put forth her point in front of the world without any fear. The vision that Sushma Swaraj ji had seen for women, today the central and state governments are moving forward working in the same direction for the welfare of women," he said.

Congratulating Mahila Morcha for this event, the Chief Minister said that several schemes including Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Ujjwala Yojana are being run by the Central Government.

"In the same direction, the state government is also running several schemes in the interest of women," he said.



The Chief Minister said that a provision of 30 per cent reservation has been made for women in government jobs in Uttarakhand so that women can get equal opportunities in this state with adverse geographical conditions.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is constantly working for the welfare of women in the state.

"Many schemes like Mukhya Mantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojana, Aanchal Amrit Yojana, Mahalakshmi Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana are being implemented in the state," he said.

Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done to advance women in the fields of sports, education and social justice across the country.

"This work will continue continuously. The government in the state is moving forward with a resolution without any option," he said.

The Chief Minister said that with the objective of conducting examinations in a transparent manner, a strict anti-copying law has been implemented in the state, in which provisions have been made for strict punishment against those who cheat.

"We are fully concerned about the youth of the state, under which the process of government recruitment has been started in the state with transparency. A calendar has also been issued for the upcoming examinations in the state," Dhami said. (ANI)

