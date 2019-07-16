U'khand CM plants trees on Harela festival, asks people to pay attention on environment conservation

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday participated in a tree plantation drive under "Rispana to Rishiparna" campaign on the occasion of Harela festival.

"This is a coincidence that Guru Purnima and Harela parv is being celebrated on the same day. 11 areas have been identified for plantation in Rispana Jalagam region and 31,000 trees are being planted. A big plantation was carried out in last to revive Rispana and Kosi river. We have ensured the maintenance of plantation in Mothrowala," Rawat said.

"We have to pay attention towards plantation and environment conservation so that next-generation gets clean air and environment," he said.

The Chief Minister also wished residents of the state on the occasion of Guru Purnima and Harela festival.

"Harela parv of Uttarakhand is celebrated across hills 3 times every year. Harela means the "day of green" and one celebrated today marks the onset of monsoon. Our govt uses Harela to carry out large scale plantation drive across state for better water conservation," he tweeted earlier.

Forest and Environment Minister Dr Hark Singh Rawat, who planted trees with the Chief Minister, asked people to conserve plantation.

"In total biodiversity of India, Uttarakhand contributes to 28 per cent. Uttarakhand has the responsibility of saving the ecology," he said.

6.25 lakh trees are being planted on Harela festival this year that is more to 4.50 lakh trees which were planted in 2018. (ANI)

