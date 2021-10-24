U'khand CM says PM Modi enquired about rescue, relief work in calamity-affected areas

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on the phone and inquired about rescue and relief work underway in calamity-affected parts of the state.



"Not long ago, Prime Minister Shri.@narendramodi called and inquired about the ongoing relief, rescue and construction work in the disaster-affected areas of the state," Dhami tweeted.

The Chief Minister said that he has given detailed information about the financial assistance and rehabilitation schemes being given to the people affected by the disaster.

"I apprised the Prime Minister about the ongoing reconstruction works in the state and gave detailed information about the financial assistance and rehabilitation schemes being given to the people affected by the disaster," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar also inspected the rescue operations underway in Nainital after the state was hit by heavy rainfall and landslide recently.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, landslides, and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. As per official data, the death toll in the rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 64 and 11 people are still missing.

Meanwhile, temperature drops in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath of Rudraprayag district as the region receives snowfall. (ANI)