U'khand CM slams Cong for celebrating launch of Goa poll campaign when nation was mourning CDS Rawat's demise

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday slammed the Congress party alleging that it was celebrating the launch of its poll campaign in Goa when the nation was mourning the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in a chopper crash.

Addressing a rally in Haldwani, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister alleged that Congress do not respect the martyrs.

"The day CDS Rawat's last rites were performed, a political party was celebrating. They should be ashamed. After all, they live in this country. They are in this country only physically but their soul is somewhere else. That is why they do not care," Dhami said criticising Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was recently seen dancing with tribal women in Goa.

He further said that they should be ashamed of themselves for dancing in Goa during an election campaign.

Condoling General Bipin Rawat's demise, CM Dhami said, "We have lost the bravehearts of the country. The entire country is mourning. He was connected to Uttarakhand. He always used to think of Uttarakhand's development."

Dhami said that the family that ruled India for 55 years had no feelings for martyrs.

The minister was addressing a gathering in Uttarakhand's Haldwani where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects.

"I have inaugurated various projects related to roads, schools, hospitals, worth about Rs 90 crores, in Nainidanda. We aim to increase tourism opportunities and make the state country's best state by 2020," he said.

Addressing another event in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand CM said that the government has decided to remove East Pakistan from the certificates of the people who had migrated to India.

"We can't forget the contribution of the Bengali community in this region, which is why we decided to remove East Pakistan from certificates of the people who had migrated (to India). East Pakistan is an offensive term," he said during a community marriage event in Rudrapur. (ANI)