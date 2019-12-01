U'khand: CMO seeks report from Dehradun SSP about journalist arrest case

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Chief Minister's Office on Sunday wrote to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dehradun seeking information about a journalist's arrest.

The journalist, Shiv Prasad Semwal, was arrested from his house last week by Sahaspur police.

The letter sent by the private secretary of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to SSP Arun Mohan Joshi enquired about the circumstances under which the journalist was arrested. The letter has asked for a confidential report regarding the pressure under which this arrest was made.

Chief Minister Rawat has also ordered the SSP to conduct an absolutely impartial investigation in the case. (ANI)

