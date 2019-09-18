U'khand: Congress leaders meet state EC against alleged interference by govt in panchayat election process

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A delegation of Uttarakhand Congress leaders met the state election commissioner here on Wednesday to register their protest against the state government's alleged interference in the panchayat poll process.

The Congress leaders, led by the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Pritam Singh, alleged that the state government had sent the list of reserved seats for the panchayat elections to the state election commission after the notification for the polls was issued by the EC.

The notification by the state EC for the panchayat elections was issued on September 13 while the state government had sent the list of reserved seats to it on September 16.

Congress alleged that this move was interference on the part of the state government as once the notification for elections is released even the courts cannot interfere in the election process as it is under the sole power of the EC.

Congress leader Navprabhat accused the state government of reserving seats to suit its own needs. (ANI)

