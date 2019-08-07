Visual from the rescue work being carried out after the accident on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
U'khand: DM suspends education officer following school bus accident

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:45 IST

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The District Magistrate on Tuesday suspended the Assistant Block Education Officer (ABEO) of the region following the bus accident which claimed the lives of 8 children here.
The incident took place today morning when a bus carrying 18 children of the Angel International Public School rolled down a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal.
The SDRF and other teams arrived on the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations. The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
It has come to light that the school was running without any accreditation from the authorities.
The locals had made allegations of negligence and corruption against ABEO Dhanveer Singh during the course of investigations.
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has also suspended Pipaldali station incharge Mayank Tyagi and another official named Durgesh Kothiyal following the incident. (ANI)

