Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A man was booked for allegedly molesting his minor daughter in Badhaan village of Uttarkashi, police said on Wednesday.
A case under POCSO Act and section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused father, Sub-Inspector Dinesh Nath told ANI.
The police is yet to arrest the police.
Further investigation is in the case is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
U'khand: Father booked under POCSO Act for allegedly molesting minor daughter
ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 03:56 IST
