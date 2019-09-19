U'khand: Father booked under POCSO Act for allegedly molesting minor daughter

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A man was booked for allegedly molesting his minor daughter in Badhaan village of Uttarkashi, police said on Wednesday.

A case under POCSO Act and section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused father, Sub-Inspector Dinesh Nath told ANI.

The police is yet to arrest the police.

Further investigation is in the case is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

